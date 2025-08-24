Greater Noida dowry murder accused Vipin shot in encounter, shows no remorse: ‘Apne aap mari hai’

Noida police open fired at Vipin Bhat, the main accused in the Greater Noida dowry murder case, as he tried to flee after his arrest on Sunday. Vipin was reportedly shot in the leg.

Advertisement

Vipin Bhati is accused of setting his wife Nikki on fire over dowry demands. The incident happened on Thursday night in Sirsa village, under the limits of Kasna Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

Two videos of the horrifying incident are making rounds on the internet. In one of the videos, Vipin and a woman can be seen assaulting the victim and dragging her out of the house by her hair. The other video shows Nikki limping down the stairs after being set on fire.

Vipin as arrested as the incident came to light. He reportedly tried to run away from custody when police shot at his legs on Sunday. He was brought to the hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Nikki and Vipin had tied the knot in 2016.

Vipin says he has ‘no regret’ Lying on a hospital bed, Vipin said, “I have no regrets. It's not my fault. She died on her own [apne aap mari hai].” He added, “Miya-biwi me ladai hoti rehti hai [husband and wife often have fights, it is very common].”

Advertisement

Nikki's sister Kanchan, who witnessed the crime, accused Nikki’s husband and her in-laws of years of abuse and harassment. While addressing the media, Kanchan claimed that her younger sister was killed by the husband, Vipin, and in-laws for not meeting their dowry demand of ₹36 lakhs.

Advertisement

On Thursday night, “she [Nikki] was badly beaten up and set on fire by them,” claimed Kanchan, who is married to Vipin’s brother.

"We were beaten and tortured for the last many days for dowry. They were demanding ₹36 lakh in dowry. They carried out atrocities against my sister. They hit her in her neck and head and threw acid on her. Our kids were also in the same house. I couldn't do anything. They tortured me as well," said weeping Kanchan while holding her sister’s son in her arms.

Also Read | Woman regrets filing false dowry case against husband; netizens react

Meanwhile, Nikki's son, who also saw the crime, said, “Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di. [they poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze using a lighter]."

Advertisement