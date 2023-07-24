Greece battles wildfires amid hottest July in 50 years as heatwave sweeps through Europe, US1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:54 PM IST
Wildfires are raging across Greece and about 19,000 people were evacuated from the island of Rhodes over the weekend. Record temperatures are forecast for Sardinia.
Greece on Saturday faced its hottest July weekend in 50 years, with temperatures forecast to soar above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), while a record-breaking heat wave stretching across the southern United States was expected to expand in the coming days.
