Greenfield FDI into India may contract for second year in a row in 2021: UNCTAD

The value of greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) into India contracted 19% to $24 billion in 2020 and the second wave of pandemic may lead to a further larger dip in 2021, UNCTAD said on Monday.

However, overall FDI inflows into India, including mergers and acquisitions, increased 27% from the previous year to $64 billion in 2020, pushed up by acquisitions in the information and communication technology (ICT) industry, making it the fifth largest recipient in the world, the UNCTAD World Investment Report said.

“The second wave of covid-19 outbreak in India weighs heavily on the country’s overall economic activities. Announced greenfield projects in India contracted by 19% to $24 billion, and the second wave in April 2021 is affecting economic activities, which could lead to a larger contraction in 2021. The outbreak severely hit main investment destinations such as Maharashtra (home to one of the biggest automotive manufacturing clusters, Mumbai–Pune–Nasik–Aurangabad), and Karnataka (home to the Bengaluru tech hub), which face another lockdown as of April 2021, exposing the country to production disruption and investment delays," the report said.

However, UNCTAD said India’s strong fundamentals provide optimism for the medium term. “FDI into India has been on a long-term growth trend and its market size will continue to attract market-seeking investments. In addition, investment into the ICT industry is expected to keep growing. Export-related manufacturing, a priority investment sector, will take longer to recover, but government facilitation can help. The country’s Production Linkage Incentive scheme, designed to attract manufacturing and export-oriented investments in priority industries (e.g. automotive and electronics) can drive a rebound of investment in manufacturing," it added.

Amid India’s struggle to contain the outbreak, cross-border merger and acquisitions surged 83% to $27 billion, with major deals involving ICT, health, infrastructure and energy. “Large transactions included the acquisition of Jio Platforms by Jaadhu (a subsidiary of Facebook) for $5.7 billion, the acquisition of Tower Infrastructure Trust by Brookfield (Canada) and GIC (Singapore) for $3.7 billion and the sale of the electrical and automation division of Larsen & Toubro India for $2.1 billion. Another megadeal – Unilever India’s merger with GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare India (a subsidiary of GSK United Kingdom) for $4.6 billion – also contributed," UNCTAD said.

UNCTAD said outflow of FDI from South Asia, fell 12% to $12 billion, driven by a drop in investment from India. “These outflows remained small, representing less than 2% of global outflows. Companies in India are South Asia’s largest investors, with more than 90% of outflows in 2020. Investments from India are expected to stabilize in 2021, supported by the country’s resumption of free trade agreement (FTA) talks with the European Union (EU) and its strong investment in Africa," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.