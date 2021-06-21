Greenfield FDI into India may contract for second year in a row in 2021: UNCTAD

“The second wave of covid-19 outbreak in India weighs heavily on the country’s overall economic activities. Announced greenfield projects in India contracted by 19% to $24 billion, and the second wave in April 2021 is affecting economic activities, which could lead to a larger contraction in 2021. The outbreak severely hit main investment destinations such as Maharashtra (home to one of the biggest automotive manufacturing clusters, Mumbai–Pune–Nasik–Aurangabad), and Karnataka (home to the Bengaluru tech hub), which face another lockdown as of April 2021, exposing the country to production disruption and investment delays," the report said.