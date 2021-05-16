In an attempt to help bridge the gap for oxygen demand in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hyderabad-based Greenko is importing 1,000 large medical grade oxygen concentrators, the green energy firm said in a statement.

Also, the clean energy firm promoted by GIC Holdings Pte. Ltd, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Japan's ORIX Corp. is importing 1,000 large oxygen cylinders of 50 litre capacity each from West Asia to deploy them at hospitals, healthcare units and mobile units.

With the country’s medical healthcare system unable to tackle the unprecedented health crisis, the Indian corporate sector has stepped in efforts to combat the second wave of the pandemic, that is raging across the country. The situation is alarming with the deaths of critically ill covid-19 patients due to low oxygen levels on the rise.

“We need to focus on establishing strong robust supply chains for mission-critical equipment and supplies locally and globally. These supply chains that we, at Greenko Group, have established are capable of delivering 5,000 plus concentrators and cylinders continually which will hopefully help India in fighting the pandemic and breathe freely again," said Anil Chalamalasetty, managing director and chief executive officer, Greenko group in the statement.

India is facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen, medicines, vaccines, hospital and ICU beds. The government has been facing increasing criticism over its mishandling of the second wave, with super spreader events, such as political rallies and Kumbh Mela.

“Its first of the five dedicated cargo planes are landing in Hyderabad today with 200 large medical grade oxygen concentrators with 10 litre per minute capacity to aid in India’s fight against the deadly second wave of infections," the company said in the statement.

India’s domestic liquid medical oxygen production has been ramped up to around 9400 MT per day.

"This is first of the five dedicated cargo planes we are bringing in through the strong global supply chains that we have set up in the last two weeks," said Anil Chalamalasetty, managing director and chief executive officer, Greenko group added in the statement.

“This will aid our medical teams in tier 2 and tier 3 cities for pre-ICU support and post-ICU stabilization of patients and help combat the second wave of covid that has put a severe strain on our healthcare infrastructure and support systems," Chalamalasetty added.

State-run Indian Oil Corp. Ltd is also planning to contract liquid medical oxygen from industrial gases firm Linde’s plant in China on a commercial basis as reported by Mint earlier. State-run firms are also setting up Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants to help meet the acute oxygen shortage in the country.

