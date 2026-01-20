Greenland takeover: Trump stresses ‘peace through strength’, calls NATO chief, agrees to hold key meeting in Davos

US President Donald Trump asserted that the United States (US) is the "only power that can ensure peace throughout the World — and it is done, quite simply, through strength!"

Trump, who aims to take over or buy Greenland, said he had a "very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland.

"I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland," Trump said in a post on TRUTH social media on Monday (local time).

The US President added, "As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!"

He asserted, "The United States of America is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far. Much of the reason for this is a rebuilding of our Military during my First Term, which rebuilding continues at even more expedited pace."

Mark - 'Can't wait to see you' In another social media post, Trump shared what appeared to be a screenshot of a message sent to him by NATO chief Mark Rutte.

The apparent message by Rutte read, “Mr. President, dear Donald - what you accomplished in Syria today is incredible. I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine. I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can't wait to see you. Yours, Mark.”

Trump shared the image with a caption thanking Rutte. “Thank you to Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO!” he wrote.

Key EU meet over Greenland Meanwhile, European Union (EU) leaders are set to convene in Brussels on Thursday evening for an emergency summit following Trump's threats to impose new tariffs on several EU countries over his demand to acquire Greenland.

Trump has already imposed an additional 10 percent import tariffs on goods from eight European nations and NATO allies — Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Great Britain.

This tariff would take effect on February 1. Those tariffs would increase to 25 percent on June 1 and would continue until a deal was reached for the US to purchase Greenland, Trump wrote.

Why Trump wants Greenland? Trump has repeatedly insisted he will settle for nothing less than ownership of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Leaders of both Denmark and Greenland have insisted the island is not for sale and does not want to be part of the United States.

The president said Greenland is vital to US security because of its strategic location and large mineral deposits, and has not ruled out using force to take it.

Trump maintains that the encroaching presence of China and Russia makes Greenland vital to US security interests.

The US President had earlier said that the United States will “to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland.”

"China and Russia must be having a field day. They are the ones who benefit from divisions among allies," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on X in response to Trump's threat.

Danish and other European officials have pointed out that Greenland is already covered by NATO's collective security pact.

A US military base, Pituffik Space Base, is already in Greenland, with around 200 personnel, and a 1951 agreement allows the United States to deploy as many forces as it wants in the Danish territory.