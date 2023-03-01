Greta Thunberg detained by Norway police during protest

Greta Thunberg detained by Norway police during protest1 min read . 02:50 PM IST
Greta Thunberg was on Wednesday detained by the Norway Police during demonstration over wind turbines from reindeer pastures
Greta Thunberg was on Wednesday detained by the Norway Police during demonstration over wind turbines from reindeer pastures
Greta Thunberg was briefly detained by the Norwegian Police during a protest in Oslo. The protest was organised by indigenous campaigners and activists demanding the removal of wind turbines from reindeer pastures in Norway.
Greta Thunberg was briefly detained by the Norwegian Police during a protest in Oslo. The protest was organised by indigenous campaigners and activists demanding the removal of wind turbines from reindeer pastures in Norway.
They blocked access to several government buildings, and Greta Thunberg and others were blocking one of the doors to the Norwegian finance ministry when they were lifted up by police officers and carried away.
They blocked access to several government buildings, and Greta Thunberg and others were blocking one of the doors to the Norwegian finance ministry when they were lifted up by police officers and carried away.
The protesters were chanting slogans while they were being removed.
The protesters were chanting slogans while they were being removed.
In 2021, Norway's Supreme Court ruled that two wind farms built at Fosen in central Norway violated the Sami rights under international conventions. However, the turbines remain in operation more than 16 months later.
In 2021, Norway's Supreme Court ruled that two wind farms built at Fosen in central Norway violated the Sami rights under international conventions. However, the turbines remain in operation more than 16 months later.