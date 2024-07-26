Griffin Purchased St. Tropez Mansion Just Before Buying Dinosaur

Ken Griffin has amassed trophy real estate across the US, including some of the most expensive homes in the country in Manhattan and Palm Beach. He’s now taking his spending spree to the French Rivera.

Bloomberg
Published26 Jul 2024, 02:09 AM IST
(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin has amassed trophy real estate across the US, including some of the most expensive homes in the country in Manhattan and Palm Beach. He’s now taking his spending spree to the French Rivera.

Griffin purchased a roughly 2-acre waterfront estate in St. Tropez for more than $90 million in late June, the Wall Street Journal reported. A spokesperson for Citadel declined to comment.

The St. Tropez mansion adds to a real estate portfolio that includes a Central Park South penthouse that Griffin bought for a record $238 million in 2019, plus properties across Miami and Palm Beach. Griffin also owns 3 Carlton Gardens in London, which he purchased for $122 million.

Griffin, 55, has been reshuffling his real estate since leaving Chicago for Miami in 2022, selling some properties at a loss. 

The founder of hedge fund Citadel and market maker Citadel Securities has also recently been spending some of his $41.8 billion fortune on other trophy assets. 

This month, he paid $44.6 million for a nearly complete Stegosaurus skeleton, the most ever paid for a fossil at an auction. In addition, he’s donated throughout this year to health-care institutions researching brain disorders, cancer and knee pain and contributed to the GoFundMe effort set up to assist victims and families of those shot in Donald Trump’s assassination attempt.

Griffin is also moving forward with plans to build a mixed-use tower in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood to serve as Citadel’s headquarters. The project, costing at least $1 billion, is expected to have office space, a luxury hotel, retail, food and beverage and parking. Gattuso Development Partners and co-founder John Gattuso are attached to the project, the pre-application documents show.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

First Published:26 Jul 2024, 02:09 AM IST
