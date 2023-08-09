Grimes believes Elon Musk's cage fight with Zuckerberg offers outlet for masculinity, hopes it doesn't occur1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Grimes discusses Elon Musk's interest in a cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg, expressing a preference for it not to happen. Zuckerberg accuses Musk of not confirming a date for the fight.
Elon Musk's former partner, Grimes, has remarked on his formidable strength in anticipation of a potential cage fight against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. She noted that Musk views the match as a channel for expressing his masculinity.
