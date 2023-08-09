Elon Musk 's former partner, Grimes, has remarked on his formidable strength in anticipation of a potential cage fight against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. She noted that Musk views the match as a channel for expressing his masculinity.

In a recent interview with Wired, Grimes mentioned that while she believes the much-talked-about showdown between these tech titans will likely occur, she also expressed a preference for it not to take place.

Elon Musk's former partner and mother of his two children, Grimes, shared her perspective with Wired, stating, "I enjoy gladiatorial contests, but witnessing the father of your kids engaged in a physical brawl isn't the most enjoyable sensation. However, it's unlikely to result in any cognitive harm, so I believe it might have its benefits. Men require a channel for embracing traditional masculinity."

The Canadian artist further remarked that she anticipates the fight could lead the billionaires to hold each other in higher regard.

Recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has accused Elon Musk of not deciding a date for their much-anticipated fight between the two tech leaders adding that he is not holding his breath for the match.

In a post on Threads, the Meta CEO wrote, “I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

“I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here." Zuckerberg added

Zuckerberg had completed a major milestone in his jiu-jitsu journey by earning his blue belt in July. He had shared the update via an Instagram post along with a picture with his coach Dave Camarillo.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk on Sunday predicted that he could be the probable winner of the cage fight owing to his endurance. Replying to a post on X, Musk wrote, “If the fight is short, I probably win. If long, he may win on endurance.I am much bigger and there is a reason MMA has weight divisions."

Musk had also announced that his fight with Meta CEO will be broadcast live on X (formerly Twitter) and the proceeds from the match will go to charity for veterans.