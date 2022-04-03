SuperK, a tech-enabled grocery retail chain for small towns, has raised $5.5Mn in its pre-series A round. The round was led by Binny Bansal backed 021 Capital with participation from other investors. SuperK plans to utilize this investment for expansion, building a strong team and brand, enhancing technology and supply chain infrastructure.

Co-founded in 2019, SuperK is bringing modern retail experience through its asset-light, franchised grocery retail chain to India’s tier 3 towns and beyond. Powered by its data-driven and technology-backed systems, SuperK is enabling individual franchise partners to offer superior customer experience and effectively compete with large retail chains.

While grocery retail is a $600bn market, organised retail chains account for less than 2%. However, poor sourcing and lack of access to technology have prevented small, rural retailers from taking advantage of the massive market opportunity.

SuperK has built integrated system that enables franchise stores to offer best practices such as standardized low pricing, consistent quality, discounts, cashback, and digital billing.

SuperK manages procurement, marketing, promotions, and merchandising for all stores through tech systems and a standard operating plan; so that the store owners can focus on what they are best at - building relationships and serving customers.

SuperK has co-created close to 50 stores across 20 towns of Kadapa and Anantapur Districts of Andhra Pradesh and serves over one lakh families. The franchisee stores have seen a 4X growth in sale volume, clocking nearly ₹1 crore on average in annual sale resulting in a 10X jump in their take-homes.

“The existing organized retail models are built for the metros and can’t scale deep into the semi-urban and rural markets. SuperK is on a mission to create thousands of entrepreneurs by enabling franchise partners to take advantage of the massive market opportunity while keeping the unique needs and challenges of rural retail in mind. We plan to scale rapidly and reach 200+ stores across 120+ towns in Andhra Pradesh by end of next year." said Neeraj Menta and Anil Thontepu, Co-Founders, SuperK.

