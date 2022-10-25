Here's what Joe Biden said on Rishi Sunak's election as UK's new PM

Earlier, White House had said that President Biden plans to speak soon to incoming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. "President Biden looks forward to speaking with... Sunak in the upcoming days and to our continued close cooperation with the United Kingdom," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had said. She noted it was protocol for a US president to wait until a new British leader had met with the country's constitutional monarch.

