GroupM South Asia CEO Prasanth Kumar elected president of AAAI

GroupM South Asia CEO Prasanth Kumar elected president of AAAI2 min read . 07:53 PM IST
The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) elected Prasanth Kumar, CEO of GroupM Media's South Asia division, as its president for the period 2022–23
The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) elected Prasanth Kumar, CEO of GroupM Media's South Asia division, as its president for the period 2022–23
Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia of GroupM Media (India) Pvt Ltd, has been elected as the President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for fiscal 2022-23 at its annual general body meeting on Tuesday.
Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia of GroupM Media (India) Pvt Ltd, has been elected as the President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for fiscal 2022-23 at its annual general body meeting on Tuesday.
Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas Group India was unanimously elected Vice-President of the Association. Immediate Past President, Anupriya Acharya will be the ex-officio member of the AAAI Board for 2022-23.
Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas Group India was unanimously elected Vice-President of the Association. Immediate Past President, Anupriya Acharya will be the ex-officio member of the AAAI Board for 2022-23.
On this occasion, Prasanth Kumar, President AAAI, said, “I’m extremely honoured to be elected President of this prestigious association. Advertising is, in my opinion, a dynamic and idea-driven industry. Collaboration with industry organizations will allow us to shape the industry in a progressive way that benefits everybody."
On this occasion, Prasanth Kumar, President AAAI, said, “I’m extremely honoured to be elected President of this prestigious association. Advertising is, in my opinion, a dynamic and idea-driven industry. Collaboration with industry organizations will allow us to shape the industry in a progressive way that benefits everybody."
He further added, "I look forward to building synergies with like-minded people and organizations and I believe that we will be able to achieve our goals if we work together. As always, I expect lots of support from my peers and colleagues within AAAI as well as from the broader ecosystem as well."
He further added, "I look forward to building synergies with like-minded people and organizations and I believe that we will be able to achieve our goals if we work together. As always, I expect lots of support from my peers and colleagues within AAAI as well as from the broader ecosystem as well."
With over 25 years of experience working across the industry, Kumar is a GroupM veteran. Before joining GroupM, he held positions at Pepsi, The Hindu, The Media Edge, and McCann Erickson. Additionally, he served as AAAI's vice president from 2020 to 2022.
With over 25 years of experience working across the industry, Kumar is a GroupM veteran. Before joining GroupM, he held positions at Pepsi, The Hindu, The Media Edge, and McCann Erickson. Additionally, he served as AAAI's vice president from 2020 to 2022.
Outgoing President Anupriya Acharya stated, “It has been a privilege to hold the office of President and take on the responsibilities that come with it for the last two years. We transitioned AAAI from a Society to a Section 8 Company, returned with our key events as the nation moved out of covid restrictions, relaunched the iconic Goafest and Abbys in partnership with The One Show, refreshed the AAAI logo in step with the times. But most importantly, we furthered our agenda on inclusion as we partnered with UN Women backed Unstereotype Alliance and brought more digital agencies into the fold and continued strong partnerships with other industry bodies."
Outgoing President Anupriya Acharya stated, “It has been a privilege to hold the office of President and take on the responsibilities that come with it for the last two years. We transitioned AAAI from a Society to a Section 8 Company, returned with our key events as the nation moved out of covid restrictions, relaunched the iconic Goafest and Abbys in partnership with The One Show, refreshed the AAAI logo in step with the times. But most importantly, we furthered our agenda on inclusion as we partnered with UN Women backed Unstereotype Alliance and brought more digital agencies into the fold and continued strong partnerships with other industry bodies."
The top official further added, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow Board members for giving their energy, expertise, and time when most needed. I would also like to congratulate Prasanth Kumar on his election as President. He has been a key member of the Indian media and advertising industry for a long time. I’m sure he will take the Association from strength to strength."
The top official further added, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow Board members for giving their energy, expertise, and time when most needed. I would also like to congratulate Prasanth Kumar on his election as President. He has been a key member of the Indian media and advertising industry for a long time. I’m sure he will take the Association from strength to strength."
- Vishandas Hardasani (Matrix Publicities and Media India Pvt Ltd)
- Vishandas Hardasani (Matrix Publicities and Media India Pvt Ltd)
= Kunal Lalani (Crayons Advertising Pvt Ltd)
= Kunal Lalani (Crayons Advertising Pvt Ltd)
- Rohan Mehta (Kinnect Pvt Ltd)
- Rohan Mehta (Kinnect Pvt Ltd)
- Chandramouli Muthu Maitri (Advertising Works Pvt Ltd, Cochin)
- Chandramouli Muthu Maitri (Advertising Works Pvt Ltd, Cochin)
- Sridhar Ramasubramanian (Beehive Communications Pvt Ltd)
- Sridhar Ramasubramanian (Beehive Communications Pvt Ltd)
- Shashidhar Sinha (Initiative Media India Pvt Ltd)
- Shashidhar Sinha (Initiative Media India Pvt Ltd)
- K Srinivas (Sloka Advertising Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad)
- K Srinivas (Sloka Advertising Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad)
- Vivek Srivastava (Innocean Worldwide Communications Pvt Ltd)
- Vivek Srivastava (Innocean Worldwide Communications Pvt Ltd)