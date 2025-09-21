GST 2.0: How new tax slabs impact consumer spending and business pricing in India across sectors

India’s GST 2.0 reform, effective September 22, 2025, introduces a streamlined tax structure with two primary rates, 5% and 18% and a 40% rate for luxury and sin goods. This change simplifies the previous four-slab system (5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%). The overhaul is aimed at boosting consumer spending, easing business operations, and driving economic growth.

Cheaper essentials: More money in consumers' pockets The reduction of GST on daily essentials like milk, medicines, and packaged foods from 12% to 5% is set to lower costs for consumers. This change will directly increase disposable income.

“Since tax rates on consumer durables, health, and medical goods are reduced, it will increase demand both in urban and rural areas," said CA Bishan Shah, Chairman, GST and IDT Committee, WIRC of ICAI.

According to CA Rishabh Jain, Founder of Ekatvam Academy, "Manufacturers benefit from simplified compliance and lower effective taxes on major sectors such as automobiles, appliances, and textiles, enhancing competitiveness.

He further noted that the urban consumers, with better market access, will feel the relief immediately, while rural areas will see benefits as supply chains adapt.

How will tax-free policies impact the cash flow? GST 2.0 eliminates taxes on health and life insurance policies, making them more affordable and accessible. This landmark change is expected to encourage more individuals to opt for coverage, enhancing financial inclusion.

"Making insurance policies tax-free is expected to foster financial inclusion, as more people can access affordable coverage and formal credit, which in turn will improve cash flow for distributors and greater working capital for small businesses," said Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank.

It is to be noted that the insurance companies will lose their input tax credit benefit, previously used to offset GST on operational expenses like office rent and commissions. This could increase their effective operating costs.

Empowering farmers and villages The agricultural sector stands to gain significantly, with GST on farming equipment and processed foods either exempted or reduced to 5%. Rural demand for goods and services is projected to surge, with experts forecasting an 8-10% growth in consumption over the next two quarters.

“The GST Council's decision to simplify the tax structure will make taxation more transparent and easier to follow, driving consumption growth in rural markets,” said Ajay Kumar Srivastava.

In rural Maharashtra, dairy owner Gayatri Devi from Bhalgaon is optimistic: “I have planned to offer my dairy products to wholesalers at competitive rates because of lower GST. This will increase our reach and boost village-level demand.”

Urban sales to soar with price cuts Urban businesses, particularly in consumer durables, are gearing up for a demand spike. The GST reduction from 28% to 18% on items like refrigerators and washing machines has already sparked consumer interest. Retailers report increased inquiries and pre-bookings, signalling a shift in purchasing behaviour.

“Our sales are expected to jump after the GST 2.0 news. Customers are inquiring about reduced pricing for refrigerators and washing machines,” said Madhur Bangur, an electronic retailer in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Impact on the MSME sector GST 2.0 simplifies compliance for small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with fewer tax slabs, encouraging formalization. This will also enable MSMEs to offer competitive prices and boost production.

“Simpler rules and fewer slabs reduce confusion and encourage small businesses to register under GST,” said CA Amrita Chandrakant, Founder, GST (Get Set Triumph) Academy.

Creation of more job opportunities By cutting costs and easing compliance, GST 2.0 fuels consumer spending, driving production and creating jobs, especially in MSMEs.