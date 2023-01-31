GST collection at ₹1.55 lakh cr in Jan, second highest-ever
The GST collection at ₹1.55 lakh crore in January, second highest-ever
The GST collection in January surged to over ₹1.55 lakh crore, the second highest-ever mop-up, the finance ministry said on Tuesday. The revenues in the current financial year up to January 2023 are 24 per cent higher than the GST revenues during the same period last year
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×