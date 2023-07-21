GST collection, devolution a success story in North East, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Assam2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:27 AM IST
Assam, Sikkim, and Meghalaya have seen significant increases in tax collections since the implementation of the GST, Nirmala Sitharaman said. She urged officials to improve electronic facilities at Land Customs Stations to combat smuggling.
The North Eastern states are success stories of GST collection and devolution, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Guwahati on 21 July.
Assam was the first state to ratify the GST Act, four days after it was passed and since then there has been a 12 times increase in the collection of taxes, the minister said.
Assam's sales tax collection prior to the implementation of the GST was ₹558.26 crore but this has increased manifold to ₹7,097 crore.
Sikkim and Meghalaya too have registered a significant achievement with the former's collection increasing from ₹263.5 crore to ₹3,036 crore and the latter's from ₹587.21 crore to ₹2,078 crore, she said.
''GST has brought about a significant improvement in the system which has not only benefited the states but ultimately the people as well'', Sitharaman said.
The North East has borders with four countries and there are 25 functional Land Customs Stations (LCS), out of which only 15 have electronic facilities.
She urged the officials to ensure that by December, the remaining LCSs also have electronic facilities which will help detect and stop smuggling.
The Union minister is on a two-day visit to Assam and Tripura.