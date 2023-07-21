The finance minister said, “The GST's principal largely is on the basis of tax & consumption not just tax on the basis of where it is produced. As a result, unlike the central sales tax, which is the origin base tax, GST is a destination-based tax...the northeastern states have benefited from the GST. As a result, the northeast consuming states have shown remarkable improvement in the GST collection & also the quantum that goes back to the states in the name of distribution that happens. "