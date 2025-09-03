What's on the GST Council table: Health insurance, car taxes, two-slab system
While there is broad consensus on the Centre’s proposals and the tax relief to the common man announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech this year, eight non-BJP states have flagged their concerns about immediate revenue loss on account of the proposed tax cuts.
The federal GST Council begins a two-day meeting today to chart the biggest overhaul of the indirect tax regime since its debut seven years ago, aiming to spark a consumption-led recovery in the face of global trade uncertainties that have dampened private investment and job growth.