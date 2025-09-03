Correcting the anomaly of inverted duty structure is also part of the tax reform. As part of this, about 40 items from swing thread of manmade filaments to carpets and wall coverings are likely to get their tax rate lowered from 12% to 5%. Correcting the inverted duty structure will remove the bottlenecks in fresh investments into these sectors, as businesses need not wait for refunds for taxes paid on raw materials which they cannot recover from the final consumer.