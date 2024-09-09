GST Council meeting today: Delhi govt to oppose Goods and Services Tax on payment gateway; ‘hypocrisy’ says Atishi

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi announced Delhi government's opposition to the proposed 18% GST on online payment gateway transactions under 2,000, citing negative impacts on startups and small businesses, which significantly contribute to India's GDP and employment. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published9 Sep 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Atishi declared the Delhi government will contest the proposed GST on online transactions under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000, claiming it burdens small businesses and contradicts the BJP's claims of supporting a cashless economy.
Atishi declared the Delhi government will contest the proposed GST on online transactions under ₹2,000, claiming it burdens small businesses and contradicts the BJP’s claims of supporting a cashless economy.(Hindustan Times)

Delhi government is set to oppose the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST), Delhi Finance Minister Atishi announced on Sunday, ahead of the GST Council meeting. Atishi declared that during the forthcoming 54th GST Council meeting, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government will vehemently oppose the proposed GST on payment gateway transactions under 2,000, reported PTI.

This development comes in the wake of the proposal put forth by the BJP-led NDA government at the centre regarding imposition of 18% GST on online payments made through payment gateways.

Also Read | GST to incentives: Centre working on plan to reduce ATF prices

Underscoring that these transactions were exempt from GST till date, she alleged that this measure would negatively impact lakhs of startups and small businesses nationwide. Consequently, imposing excessive financial strain on the country's entrepreneurial community.

She further emphasised that small businesses contribute significantly to the economy and account for 30 percent of India’s GDP and 62 percent of employment. Expressing concern over central government's recent move, the Delhi Finance Minister said. “Imposing GST on small transactions will harm countless small businesses and start-ups,” reported PTI.

Also Read | GST Council meeting: Big relief may be coming for policyholders. Details here

The GST Council meeting today will most likely see deliberations on a host of concerning issues. These range from taxation of insurance premiums, the Group of Ministers (GoMs) suggestions on rate rationalisation to status report on online gaming.

Charging at the central government for its ‘hypocrisy,’ Atishi said, "When we buy something online using debit cards, credit cards, or net banking, if our transaction is below 2,000, it is not subject to GST. If the transaction exceeds 2,000, it attracts a GST of 18 per cent on the payment gateway fees," PTI reported. She pointed out that the GST proposal contradicts central governments claims about promoting digital payments and a cashless economy.

Also Read | GST Council meeting: Big relief may be coming for policyholders. Details here

Atishi alleged the BJP of cutting down on research budget. “In the last 10 years, under anti-education BJP, the research budget has been reduced from 70,000 crore to 35,000 crore,” PTI quoted Atishi as saying.

Criticising the BJP, the AAP leader said no country in the world imposes GST on research grants given to educational institutions because they do not see research as a business instead as an investment in progress of the country.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Business NewsNewsGST Council meeting today: Delhi govt to oppose Goods and Services Tax on payment gateway; ‘hypocrisy’ says Atishi

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.25
    09:07 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1 (-0.66%)

    Bharti Airtel

    1,512.00
    09:07 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    -27.1 (-1.76%)

    State Bank Of India

    785.00
    09:07 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    2.4 (0.31%)

    Bharat Electronics

    282.10
    09:07 AM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1.55 (-0.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue