GST Council to clear online gaming taxation law changes on 2 August2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:32 PM IST
The GST Council will meet to approve amendments to the GST law for implementing a 28% tax on online gaming bets.
New Delhi: Federal indirect tax body GST Council will on 2 August meet virtually to clear the changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law needed to implement the decision taken earlier this month regarding the levy of 28% tax on the full value of online gaming bets, a person informed about the development said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×