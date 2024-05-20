GST Council to hear gaming firms' plea on past tax demands
Summary
- Central and state GST officials are examining the grievances of online gaming companies and their request for relief from the tax notices issued for the period till October 2023, totalling over ₹1.12 trillion, across 71 cases
Online gaming companies received a big blow last year, when the government issued notices to them for over one trillion rupees in goods and services tax (GST). While the matter has ended up in the Supreme Court, the federal indirect taxes body GST Council now plans to consider the impact of the tax demand on the industry's viability, two people aware of the matter said.