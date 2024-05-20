GST Council to hear gaming firms' plea on past tax demands

An executive from a leading online gaming firm said the industry’s complaint was about the tax notices for the pre-October 2023 period and not about the new regime, which they are complying with. The executive cited an industry plea before tax officials stating online gaming companies are a platform, and there is no actionable claim, and that ⁠actionable claim can be at most between the players. The executive also said that ⁠GST has been “duly paid and returns were filed" and that the tax authority decided to take action after five years of GST implementation. “This will shut down the industry as the demands are higher than the revenues for the last five years," the executive said, requesting not to be named as the matter was sub-judice.