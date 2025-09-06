Centre vows to guard consumer gains as GST cuts set to kick in for everything from rotis to SUVs
Dhirendra Kumar 4 min read 06 Sept 2025, 05:40 am IST
According to a finance ministry notification, the goods and services tax appellate tribunal will be made operational for accepting appeals before the end of September, and is expected to begin hearings by December 2025.
New Delhi: As a rejigged indirect tax regime prepares to roll in on 22 September, the Centre is taking steps to ensure the benefits of a radical tax reduction exercise actually benefit the consumer.
