Failure to pass on the benefit of GST reduction to consumers can be treated as an unfair trade practice under Section 2(47) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, according to the second person. In such cases, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has the power under Sections 20 and 21 to impose penalties of up to ₹10 lakh for the first violation and up to ₹50 lakh for repeat offences.