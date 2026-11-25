New Delhi: Businesses will have to generate and digitally register invoices for certain purchases from unregistered suppliers and overseas service providers from 1 January 2027, as the government expands mandatory e-invoicing to transactions under the reverse charge mechanism (RCM), according to a government document reviewed by Mint.
Under RCM, the buyer, rather than the supplier, is responsible for paying GST. The new requirement covers domestic purchases from unregistered persons (RCMDOM) and imports of services (RCMIMP), with the aim of widening digital reporting, improving tax compliance and bringing more transactions into the formal GST reporting system.