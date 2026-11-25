New Delhi: Businesses will have to generate and digitally register invoices for certain purchases from unregistered suppliers and overseas service providers from 1 January 2027, as the government expands mandatory e-invoicing to transactions under the reverse charge mechanism (RCM), according to a government document reviewed by Mint.
New Delhi: Businesses will have to generate and digitally register invoices for certain purchases from unregistered suppliers and overseas service providers from 1 January 2027, as the government expands mandatory e-invoicing to transactions under the reverse charge mechanism (RCM), according to a government document reviewed by Mint.
Under RCM, the buyer, rather than the supplier, is responsible for paying GST. The new requirement covers domestic purchases from unregistered persons (RCMDOM) and imports of services (RCMIMP), with the aim of widening digital reporting, improving tax compliance and bringing more transactions into the formal GST reporting system.
Under RCM, the buyer, rather than the supplier, is responsible for paying GST. The new requirement covers domestic purchases from unregistered persons (RCMDOM) and imports of services (RCMIMP), with the aim of widening digital reporting, improving tax compliance and bringing more transactions into the formal GST reporting system.
The Invoice Registration Portals (IRPs) will enable the facility in their production systems from 15 December, allowing eligible taxpayers to voluntarily generate Invoice Reference Numbers (IRNs) during the 15-31 December transition period, according to the document.
“The move will bring purchases on which the recipient, rather than the supplier, is liable to pay GST under a digital reporting system, creating an electronic record of such transactions,” a government official said, explaining the intent of the notification.
Amid rising collections
The move comes against the backdrop of GST collections rising 22.9% year-on-year to ₹2.31 trillion in October, driven by a 42.2% surge in import-related revenue and a rebound from subdued consumption in October last year ahead of the GST rate revisions.
“Bringing recipient-generated invoices under the e-invoicing framework is an important step towards strengthening GST compliance and improving transparency in transactions. It will help the tax administration build a more reliable digital trail of purchases from unregistered suppliers and imported services, where the responsibility to pay tax rests with the recipient,” said A.K. Jha, a former Indian Economic Service official.
“This will also make it easier to track such transactions and identify gaps in tax reporting. The businesses will need to strengthen their accounting and reporting systems to ensure seamless compliance," he said.
“The GSTN has asked businesses and technology providers to complete the necessary changes and testing well before 1 January 2027. They have also been advised to inform their business partners and ensure that all connected systems are ready before the new requirement takes effect,” the government official said.
Existing gap
Until now, RCM transactions involving purchases from unregistered suppliers and imports of services have not been reported on an invoice-wise basis.
“At present, RCM transactions relating to procurements from unregistered suppliers and import of services are not reported on an invoice-wise basis. While the tax impact is reflected as a consolidated figure in GSTR-3B and the count of RCM invoices is reported in GSTR-1, the underlying invoice-level details remain outside the GST reporting framework,” said Vivek Jalan, partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services, a multi-disciplinary consulting firm.
“This often makes it difficult for assessing officers to reconcile GST disclosures with financial statements and books of account during audits and assessments. The introduction of RCM e-invoicing will bridge this gap by creating a robust digital trail for such transactions and enabling seamless matching between GST records and financial accounts,” Jalan said.
The government had extended the applicability of e-invoicing to these categories in October. It also notified amendments to the Central Goods and Services Tax Rules and the e-invoice format through separate notifications dated 26 October.
Businesses, GST Suvidha Providers (GSPs), Application Service Providers (ASPs), enterprise resource planning (ERP) providers and other technology partners have been asked to update their systems and test the facility before its mandatory rollout, the document said.
The production system will accept documents dated 15 December 2026 or later for IRN generation under the two new categories. However, the GSTN has clarified that the production system must be used only for genuine transactions and not for testing with sample data.