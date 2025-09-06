Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will personally monitor whether businesses pass on the benefit of the goods and services tax (GST) rate relief announced on Wednesday by the federal indirect tax body, the GST Council, the minister said in an interview, highlighting the importance of consumers gaining from the tax reform for it to succeed. While several companies have already pledged to transfer the benefit, Sitharaman noted that the government will remain vigilant. She also indicated that the next wave of reforms will focus on strengthening the framework of non-financial regulators such as the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Transitional arrangements are being put in place to ensure the smooth rollout of the new GST rates from 22 September, the minister said. Sitharaman stressed that on account of the expected boost arising from the consumption stimulus, the Centre will, despite the GST rate cuts, maintain its budgeted fiscal deficit target of 4.4% this financial year. The minister also indicated more flexibility in investment rules for Chinese projects. Edited excerpts: