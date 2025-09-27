The week in charts: GST reboot, H-1B visa clampdown, govt's food price promise
In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
This week saw a mixed pass-through of GST rate cuts to consumers, a one-time H-1B visa fee of $100,000 set by US President Donald Trump, government assurances that food prices will remain in check despite floods in several agricultural states, and cost overruns of large infrastructure projects.