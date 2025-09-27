Food price promise

Despite the devastating floods in key agricultural states such as Punjab and Haryana, the Indian government is confident of keeping prices in check over the next year. The consumer affairs ministry recently assured the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that food prices would remain stable through to July 2026, Mint reported, quoting people familiar with the matter. Inflation has fallen sharply over the past year, thanks mainly to a steep decline in food prices, especially of vegetables. While inflation is expected to remain low, economists warn torrential rainfall could put upward pressure on prices.