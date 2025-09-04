GST reset: Classification disputes may ease, but not vanish
Summary
Tax professionals and legal practitioners said removing GST slabs of 12% and 28% could curb litigation, which has historically arisen from ambiguous classifications between closely related goods and services. However, grey areas will persist, particularly due to product innovations
The GST Council’s decision to streamline India’s indirect tax regime is expected to reduce disputes over the classification of goods and services, offering relief to both industry and consumers.
