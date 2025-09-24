Govt trains GST lens on 'new' variants with pricier tags
The products under scrutiny include all categories of vehicles, toys, fast-moving consumer goods, among other goods that have seen price changes following the GST revisions this week.
New Delhi: The Centre is going all out to stop companies from sidestepping the cuts in goods and services tax rates. Going a step beyond its vigil on maximum retail prices, the consumer affairs ministry is set to monitor complaints of price manipulation, especially tactics such as retiring old models, adding minor or cosmetic features and passing them off as new, upgraded variants with a higher price tag, according to two officials in the know.