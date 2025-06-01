₹2 trillion GST revenue in May, points to strong consumer sentiment, dumping concerns
While the largest state economy, Maharashtra, reported a 17% annual growth in GST revenue, Tamil Nadu reported a 25% jump, Karnataka 20% and Delhi 38%. Gujarat reported a muted 4% annual growth in May.
New Delhi: Central and state governments collected over ₹2 trillion in Goods and Services Taxes (GST) in May before adjusting for refunds, official data showed on Sunday, a 16% annual improvement that sustains the robust tax performance seen in the previous month.