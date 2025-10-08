In the GST regime, a buyer pays taxes on the input used in a product or service plus the tax on the value addition or mark-up in that stage. But only the tax on the value addition is remitted to the government by the seller, as the tax on inputs or services used have already been paid by him, for which credit is available to him. With successive stages of value addition and passage of tax credits from one entity to another, the chances of errors creeping in–and tax credits getting blocked–grow.