Happy Gudi Padwa 2024: Top 10 wishes, messages, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp status
Gudi Padwa 2024: Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra, Goa and Konkan region, signifying the beginning of the Marathi New Year. Share these Gudi Padwa messages, quotes, SMS, wishes
Gudi Padwa, the traditional new year, is being celebrated across regions today on April 9. Gudi Padwa, signaling onset of spring and warmer days, is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra, Goa and Konkan region. It signifies the beginning of the Marathi New Year.