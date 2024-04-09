Gudi Padwa 2024: The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced restrictions on several South Bombay routes that are likely to witness a huge inflow of people celebrating Gudi Padwa 2024. The festival, signaling onset of spring and warmer days, also signifies the beginning of the Marathi New Year which is celebrated with much pomp and show. As celebrants get ready to hold rally, here are traffic restrictions that have been imposed to avoid congestion. It is advised to check traffic restrictions to avoid an inconvenience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RR Road from SVP Road junction to Saifee Hospital Building will remain closed for traffic as well as parking. SVP Road will be open for traffic. VP Road from CP Tank Circle junction to Nityanand Hotel junction will remain closed for parking. VP Road will also remain closed for traffic dur to anticipated gathering of celebrants. here too, vehicles coming from Prarthana Samaj Junction may take the right turn towards SVP Road.

BJ Road to Khattar Galli will be closed; commuters have been advised to take MK Road. JSS Road will also remain closed for traffic and parking. All these restrictions on vehicle movements will be lifted at 3 pm as Gudi Padwa 2024 celebrations ease out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished the nation on the occasion of Gudi Padwa 2024. Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais has also greeted the people ahead on Gudi Padwa 2024.

In a message, the Governor said, "I extended my heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and the commencement of the New Year."

"The festival is celebrated in different parts of the country as Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Samsar Padvo and Cheti Chand. May the festival promote affection, brotherhood and harmony among the people of the country. I wish the people a happy Gudi Padwa and New Year," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

