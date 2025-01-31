Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Pune: With an increase in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases in Pune, Maharashtra, the city's Municipal Corporation has issued health guidelines to safeguard citizens from the ongoing outbreak.

Two additional deaths were reported on January 31, one from Pimpri-Chinchwad and the other from Pune, as reported by News18. One of the deceased was a 36-year-old Ola-Uber driver from Pimple Gurav, who was admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital on January 21 with suspected GBS.

What is Guillain-Barré syndrome? Guillain-Barre syndrome is a condition where the immune system attacks the nerves, potentially causing weakness, numbness, or paralysis.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases in Pune The GBS outbreak in Pune and surrounding areas is likely linked to contaminated water sources.

As per the Maharashtra State Health Department, a total of 130 suspected cases of GBS have been identified till January 30. Out of these, 73 patients have been confirmed as having GBS.

“25 patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation, 74 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 13 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 9 from Pune Rural, and 9 from other districts. Among the affected individuals, 20 are currently on ventilator support,” the health department said, as reported by ANI.

Health guidelines to safeguard from Guillain-Barré Syndrome Pune Municipal Corporation has issued guidelines to protect against the ongoing threat of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). These guidelines include measures to ensure safe drinking water and other health precautions.

Water Safety Measures 1. Ensure that the water you drink is safe.

2. Filter water before drinking, boil it for at least twenty minutes, and let it cool before consumption.

Food Safety Guidelines 1. Wash vegetables and fruits carefully.

2. Consume freshly cooked and clean homemade food. Avoid eating street food or exposed, unhygienic food items whenever possible.

3. Ensure poultry and meat are completely cooked before consumption.

4. Avoid eating undercooked or raw food, especially eggs and chicken.

5. Maintain personal hygiene.

6. Avoid sharing utensils or food during the outbreak.

7. Keep raw and cooked food separate.

8. Disinfect kitchen surfaces and utensils after handling raw meat.

Hand Washing Practices 1. Wash your hands with soap and water before eating and after using the toilet.

2. Always wash your hands with soap before handling food.

Symptoms of Guillain-Barré Syndrome The Municipal corporation advised citizens to visit the nearest healthcare centre if they suffer from diarrhoea, vomiting, cold, or cough with any of the following symptoms:

1. Sudden weakness or numbness in the arms or legs, along with difficulty moving the muscles.

2. Rapidly increasing weakness in hands and legs.

3. Recent onset of numbness, tingling, or pins-and-needles sensation in the hands or feet.

4. Reduced movement in the muscles of the knees or arms.

5. Loss of balance or impaired coordination while walking.

6. Difficulty in speaking, swallowing, or breathing.

Health Ministry sends high-level multi-disciplinary team to Pune The Union Health Ministry has sent a high-level multi-disciplinary team to the city to support state authorities in implementing interventions and managing the surge in suspected and confirmed cases of GBS in the city.

The central team is working closely with the state health departments and taking stock of the on-ground situation to recommend necessary public health interventions. The water samples from different parts of the city have been sent for chemical and biological analysis to the Public Health Laboratory.