Gujarat AAP chief says ₹830 cr spent on Mann Ki Baat, case filed2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 06:26 PM IST
A case was registered against Aam Admi Party Gujarat President Isudan Gadhvi over his tweet on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat's cost
A complaint was filed against Gujarat Aam Admi Party chief Isudan Gadhvi in Ahmedabad on Monday over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', in which he alleged that the 100 episodes of the monthly radio programme cost ₹830 crore.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×