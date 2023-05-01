Gujarat AAP chief says 830 cr spent on Mann Ki Baat, case filed

Addressing the centenary episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Many a time while reading your letters, I got emotional, got carried away in emotions and then also composed myself. You have congratulated me on the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', but I say this from the core of my heart, in fact, all of you, the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat', our countrymen, deserve congratulations. 'Mann Ki Baat' is the 'Mann Ki Baat' of crores of Indians, it is the expression of their feelings".