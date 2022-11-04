Isudan Gadhvi, ex-TV anchor, is AAP's chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat Assembly Election 20222 min read . 03:02 PM IST
- Former TV anchor Isudan Gadhvi would be the chief ministerial candidate from the AAP in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that Isudan Gadhvi, a former TV anchor, would be the chief ministerial candidate from the party in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. The name of the AAP chief ministerial candidate was announced a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the schedule for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.
Isudan Gadhvi is known as a TV journalist and editor of VTV News. Isudan Gadhvi has also worked as an anchor of his popular news show Mahamanthan at VTV Gujarati.
According to the reports, Isudan Gadhvi was named the AAP chief ministerial candidate in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 on the basis of the opinion submitted to the party by the people. Arvind Kejriwal said the party conducted the poll by asking people to call a phone number and listen to a recorded message which asked them to choose their chief ministerial face.
Besides AAP national general secretary Isudan Gadhvi, state unit president Gopal Italia and general secretary Manoj Soratihya were also in the race to be nominated as the chief ministerial candidate.
Gopal Italia had played a key role in the Patidar community agitation. He hails from a farmers’ family in Dwarka district’s Pipaliya village and belongs to the other backward castes, which account for 48 per cent of the state’s population.
The announcement was made by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said the 40-year-old Isudan Gadhvi got as many as 73 per cent votes in a poll conducted by the party.
The EC announced on Thursday that assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on 1 December and 5 December, with the counting of votes on 8 December along with that of Himachal Pradesh.
In elections held in 2017 in Gujarat, the BJP had won 99 seats, while the Congress won 77, winning 49.05% and 42.97% of the votes, respectively.
