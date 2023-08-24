Gujarat: Chemical factory toxic gas leak in Bharuch district; 28 hospitalised

As many as 28 people were hospitalised after inhaling a gas that leaked at a chemical factory near Jambusar in the Bharuch district of Gujarat on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at P.I. Industries located in the vicinity of Sarod village, where a fire broke out, leading to the release of Bromine gas. As a result, 28 people had difficulty breathing and were promptly admitted to a nearby hospital said Gujarat’s Bharuch Resident Additional Collector NR Dhandhal. Further investigations into the incident are currently in progress, and additional details will be provided as they become available.

Around 2,000 workers were present in the factory at the time of the leak, which was reported around 1 pm. All workers were safely evacuated from the premises. “As many as 18 workers were hospitalised after inhaling bromine gas that leaked from a tank of a chemical factory located at Vedaj village," stated sub-inspector Vaishali Ahir of Vedach police station as reported by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

