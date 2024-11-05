Gujarat cop killed while trying to stop SUV smuggling illegal liquor in Surendranagar, MoS hails ’brave officer’

  • The vehicle and a trailer behind it managed to pass the turning. However, the police tried to stop an SUV that followed but was blinded by its headlight and banged against the back of the trailer, the official said

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 07:02 PM IST
The accident occurred near Kathada village on Dasada-Patdi road around 2.30 am
The accident occurred near Kathada village on Dasada-Patdi road around 2.30 am(HT_PRINT)

A copy in ‘dry state’ Gujarat died while trying to stop a vehicle carrying illegal liquor in the wee hours of Tuesday, November 5. The incident occurred near Kathada village on Dasada-Patdi road in Gujarat's Surendranagar around 2:30 am, an official said. The deceased sub-inspector has been identified as 50-year-old JM Pathan.

How the events unfolded? JM Pathan had received a tip-off about an SUV snuggling liquor. Around 2 am, JM Pathan and other members of the state monitoring team (SMC) were standing on a turn of the road to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle and a trailer behind it managed to pass the turning. However, the police tried to stop an SUV that followed but was blinded by its headlight and banged against the back of the trailer, the official said.

Pathan, who sustained severe head injuries due to the impact, was rushed to a health center. He was referred to a government hospital where he was declared dead, the SMC said in a release.

An FIR was registered at Dasada police station, and further investigation was underway, it said. Also Read | Dry days in Delhi: Liquor sale banned on THESE days in November; check out

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi paid tribute to the "brave officer" for sacrificing his life in the fight against prohibition.

In a post on X, Sanghavi wrote, "PSI J M Pathan, an aspiring officer of the state monitoring cell, died while trying to catch a suspected vehicle full of liquor on Dasada-Patdi road of Surendranagar district. Gujarat Police has lost a brave, hardworking officer. A tribute to this brave officer who laid down his life in the fight against prohibition. Heartfelt condolences to his family."

The SMC is a special branch of the Gujarat police tasked with implementing the Gujarat Prohibition Act (Amended) 2017 and the Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887. Also Read | Viral video: Andhra Pradesh cops line up illicit liquor worth 50 lakh for destruction, people loot in seconds

(With agency inputs)

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 07:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsGujarat cop killed while trying to stop SUV smuggling illegal liquor in Surendranagar, MoS hails ’brave officer’

