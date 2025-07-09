Gujarat bridge collapse: From death toll and rescue efforts to financial aid for victims families - Here's what we know

Nine people were killed after the four-decade-old Gambhira-Mujpur bridge -- which connects the Anand and Vadodara districts -- collapsed into the Mahisagar (Mahi) river. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the accident as “deeply saddening” and announced compensation of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.
Rescue operations are underway. Nine bodies have been recovered so far, and around nine injured people have been taken to hospitals.
Gujarat Bridge Collapse
8. In 2022, a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river in Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 people.
