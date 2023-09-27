Gujarat HC asks state to pay ₹1 lakh to man who spent 3 years in prison as jail officials failed to open bail order
Noting that the despite the email was sent to District Sessions Court too, there were no efforts were made by the Court to see that the order releasing the convict on bail was appropriately implemented.
A Gujarat High Court's division bench of Justice AS Supehia and Justice MR Mengdey on 27 September ordered the state government to pay ₹1 lakh as compensation to a 27-year-old convict Chandanji Thakor, who though secured bail in 2020 continued to languish in jail for another three years.