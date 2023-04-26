A Gujarat High Court judge, Justice Gita Gopi, on Wednesday recused herself from hearing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal against the Surat sessions court order that denied his request to suspend his conviction in a criminal defamation case related to his "Modi surname" comment.

Rahul Gandhi's lawyer PS Champaneri mentioned the case before the court of Justice Gita Gopi, seeking an urgent hearing. But after a brief hearing, the court said, “Not before me."

Rahul Gandhi has filed an appeal in the high court. Today, it was announced that a new court will be assigned to hear the case, after the previous court granted permission for it to be heard but later recused itself. Rahul Gandhi's legal representative stated that a request will be sent to the Acting Chief Justice to assign the case to a different court.

Rahul Gandhi's lawyer also said that the case was requested to be taken up in the court of Justice Gita Gopi because her court deals with the subject of criminal revision.

The Congress leader was on 23 March sentenced to two years on jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (dealing with criminal defamation) in connection with “Modi surname" case. The case was filed by Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi.

After his conviction, Rahul Gandhi lost his seat as an MP in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi challenged the order in a sessions court in Surat along with an application to stay his conviction. While Rahul Gandhi was granted bail, the court refused to stay his conviction.

BJP MLA and former cabinet minister Purnesh Modi had filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi over his - 'How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?' - remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019. A stay order could pave the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as Member of Parliament. Gandhi is currently on bail in the case.

