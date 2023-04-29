The Gujarat high court will now hear the plea filed by Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case on 2 May. The hearing date was adjourned to 2 May after Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case, argued in the court that the Congress leader's offense was not serious nor did it involve any "moral turpitude". In his plea, Rahul Gandhi also sought a stay on his conviction.

Abhishek Singhvi has stated that even if Rahul Gandhi wins his appeal against conviction, the outcome of a bypoll for the Wayanad constituency that he represented before disqualification cannot be reversed.

After hearing Singhvi's arguments, the HC adjourned the hearing to May 2 as advocate Nirupam Nanavati, the lawyer of complainant and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Purnesh Modi, sought time to file a reply.

Justice Hemant Prachchhak of the Gujarat high court on Saturday began hearing Rahul Gandhi's revision application against the Surat sessions court April 20 order declining a stay to his conviction for criminal defamation over his ‘why all thieves have the Modi surname’ remark.

If the court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ case, the Congress leader would be reinstated as the Lok Sabha MP.

There are very serious ex-facie vitiating factors of the trial that raise grave apprehension about the process of trial," advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued, adding, “In the case of a public servant or a legislator, it has very serious additional irreversible consequences - to the person, the constituency, and also drastic consequences of re-election."