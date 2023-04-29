Gujarat HC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea in defamation case on 2 May

The Gujarat high court will now hear the plea filed by Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case on 2 May. The hearing date was adjourned to 2 May after Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case, argued in the court that the Congress leader's offense was not serious nor did it involve any "moral turpitude". In his plea, Rahul Gandhi also sought a stay on his conviction.

