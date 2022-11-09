Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election: Opinion polls predict clean sweep for BJP, AAP crawls behind2 min read . 09:39 PM IST
- As per the opinion polls, the BJP is predicted to sweep the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022
The opinion polls conducted by two major media houses ahead of the Gujarat Assembly election and the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election have reflected that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains the largest party to sweep the upcoming polls. While Congress is second behind, as per the opinion polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is predicted to struggle in bagging seats in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022. The two opinion polls are P-MARQ and ABP C-voter.
According to the P-MARQ opinion poll, the BJP is predicted to win 127-140 seats out of the total 182 as against the 99 seats which the saffron party bagged in last assembly election. If the BJP indeed wins 127-140 seats in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, the saffron party may win the highest number of seats since 2002. Congress, as per the opinion poll results, might have to settle for only 24-36 seats. The AAP may have the possibility of scoring 9-21 seats in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, a party needs 92 seats to take the reins of the state and the BJP is clearing making a clean sweep, if one goes by the opinion polls.
As per the ABP C-voter opinion poll result, the BJP is predicted to win 131-139 seats in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. The Congress is coming second with 31-39 seats, the AAP is predicted to score a sweep on 12-17 seats along with the other parties and Independent candidates.
The P-MARQ opinion poll has predicted a clean sweep for the BJP. The saffron party is expected to win anywhere between 37 to 45 seats. Congress and AAP are predicted to win 22 to 28 seats and 0 to 1 seat, respectively.
On the other hand, the ABP C-voter opinion poll result have predicted a close fight between the BJP and the Congress in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022. The opinion poll said the BJP would win anywhere between 31-39 seats in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, while the Congress may just be a little away at 29-37 seats. The AAP is expected to either not open its account or just win one seat.
