GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTION OPINION POLLS

According to the P-MARQ opinion poll, the BJP is predicted to win 127-140 seats out of the total 182 as against the 99 seats which the saffron party bagged in last assembly election. If the BJP indeed wins 127-140 seats in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, the saffron party may win the highest number of seats since 2002. Congress, as per the opinion poll results, might have to settle for only 24-36 seats. The AAP may have the possibility of scoring 9-21 seats in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, a party needs 92 seats to take the reins of the state and the BJP is clearing making a clean sweep, if one goes by the opinion polls.