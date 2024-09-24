A six-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her principal in Dahod, Gujarat, after resisting sexual assault. The principal initially lied about his whereabouts but later confessed.

In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl student was murdered by the school principal in Gujarat's Dahod district. As per PTI report, the child's body was found in the school compound in Torani village on Thursday and a probe was initiated on Principal Govind Nat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the police, while driving the child to school, Nat killed her by smothering her after she resisted his attempt at sexual assault.

As per NDTV report, the mother of the child revealed that her daughter used to go with the Nat to school everyday. When the police enquired to Nat about the incident, he said that he had dropped her off at school and then left for some work. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when his phone location was tapped, it was found that he reached the school late. He eventually confessed to the crime after intensive questioning, the report stated.

Senior police officer Rajdeep Singh Jhala told NDTV that the principal had picked up the girl from her home at 10.20 am.

“Her mother helped her get into the principal's car and saw her off. But she never reached the school", Officer Jhala said as quoted by NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further added that after murdering her, the principal had kept the girl's body in the car. "Around 5 pm, he dumps the body behind the school building and plants her school bag and shoes outside her classroom," he added as quoted by the daily.

Earlier on Monday, the Gujarat Congress had claimed that the principal held for murdering the 6-year-old girl student was close to the BJP and RSS.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Parthivraj Kathvadiya said that "Govind Natt is a political figure. In the photographs available on social media, Nat can be seen with BJP leaders and also attending events of RSS and VHP," he claimed. “It is clear from such cases that our daughters are not safe under BJP rule in Gujarat. These incidents are a disgrace to the education sector and has left parents worried," he said as quoted by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Responding to the allegations, Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor said, “We worked closely with the police. It is a shameful act by a principal. Thanks to our efforts, police managed to nab him in 24 hours and sent him behind bars. We have already suspended him and our government will ensure the case will run in a fast track court for speedy justice," as quoted by PTI.