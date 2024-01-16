Gujarat, Kerala & Karnataka ranked best performing states in startup promotion
Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal to meet representatives of about 40 unicorn startups on Wednesday to hold discussions on ways to further promote sustainable growth of the sector.
Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka have ranked as best performing states in the startup ranking for 2022 based on their initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.
