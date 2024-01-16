Gujarat, Kerala & Karnataka ranked best performing states in startup promotion

Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka have ranked as best performing states in the startup ranking for 2022 based on their initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides these three, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana are categorized as top performers.

The new ranking was released by union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday. The states and union territories are ranked by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), a department under commerce ministry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the minister will meet senior representatives of about 40 unicorn startups such as Lenskart, Zerodha, CarDekho, EasyMyTrip, Boat and others on Wednesday to hold discussions on ways to further promote sustainable growth of the sector, and to understand risks and domestic capital mobilization plans, etc, a senior official informed.

According to the DPIIT report, total 33 states and UTs participated in the exercise ranked under five categories — best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems.

While releasing the startups ranking report, Goyal said that startups will define the journey of the country towards a developed nation during the Amrit Kaal. However, Goyal urged people of all age groups to join the startup ecosystem and contribute towards research and innovation. “New-age skills, futuristic technology, artificial intelligence, and innovation will lay the roadmap for the future of India," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Startup India initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16 January 2016 to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation, boosting startups, and encouraging investments in the startup ecosystem of the country.

As of now, over 117,000 startups are recognized by the government. All the recognized ones are eligible to seek certain tax incentives.

